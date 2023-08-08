Henry Clay High School teacher arrested for 23 sex crime-related charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Henry Clay High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges related to sex crimes.

Kevin Lentz was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on seven counts of use of a minor in a sex performance (under 16), 10 counts of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Lentz was placed on administrative leave.

Fayette County Public Schools issued the following statement to ABC 36 after his arrest:

“We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students. Mr. Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS this morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation.”

Lentz is listed as an English teacher at the high school, according to the staff directory.