Lexington teacher arrested on 23 sex crime-related charges pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Henry Clay High School teacher arrested on 23 sex crime-related charges pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Kevin Lentz will appear in court next on Aug. 18.

He’s charged with seven counts of use of a minor in a sex performance (under 16), 10 counts of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

He’s accused of asking a 9-year-old to send him explicit images, then asking the child to delete those images so “his parents wouldn’t know,” according to the arrest citation. Lentz also sent the child explicit images as well.

The 9-year-old is listed as a stranger to Lentz.

Lentz is listed as an English teacher at the high school, according to the staff directory. He started working for FCPS in August 2005.

Fayette County Public Schools issued the following statement to ABC 36 after his arrest:

“We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students. Mr. Lentz was placed on administrative leave from FCPS this morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation.”