Kentucky’s secretary of state releases early voting numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s secretary of state released early, unofficial voting numbers Monday showing nearly 73,000 Kentuckians took advantage of early voting.

According to Michael Adams, through Saturday, May 13, the following Republicans, Democrats and Independents voted:

41,869 Republicans

30,719 Democrats

166 Independents

Early voting turnout is down 19 percent from last year when 89,392 Kentuckians voted early, Adams added.

Last year, 30,310 Kentuckians requested an absentee ballot whereas this year, 18,251 did. Adams says he thinks this is due to both turnout declining overall and the decline of concern about COVID-19.

Turnout at this time last year for absentee ballots, excused in-person absentee and early voting was 116,342. This year, we’re at 88,838.

Adams believes we’re “on track for a 10%-15% 2023 primary turnout.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.