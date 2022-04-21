Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate up slightly, 97 deaths in last week

The state reported 3,257 new cases in the last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, 815 of those were children.

The state also reported 97 virus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s overall death toll since the pandemic first hit to 15,297.

The positivity rate was up slightly from a week ago, coming in at 3.12-percent.

