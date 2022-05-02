Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate back above five-percent

The state also reported 156 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up above five-percent, according to the latest virus statistics out on Monday.

According to the state, Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.67 percent as of May 2, 2022. Health experts say the positivity rate is an indicator of what the virus is doing and where it’s headed. Health officials ideally like to see that statistic below five-percent.

The state also reported 3,394 new cases, 757 of those are children 18 years old and younger.

There were 156 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s overall death toll since the pandemic first hit to 15,568, according to the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kentucky has had 1,329,120 cases of COVID-19, according to the state.

