It was all about location Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a fine line between some sunshine and warm temperatures here in the Lexington metro area with clouds, rain and cooler air just to our south. With a stalled out boundary south of the commonwealth and moisture riding along, literally 25 to 30 miles east and south of Lexington was the difference between being damp and cooler or partly sunny and warmer. We did see a nice start to Tuesday in some parts of the area and most everyone should get in on the act as we head into the mid-week.

A weak boundary will work through Kentucky into early Wednesday before diminishing but no rain is expected. The big story will be a strong area of high pressure that will usher in some drier and very pleasant air as we close out the month of August on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs should struggle to reach the upper 70s and a nice north breeze will pump even drier air into the state. We could see a few high, thin cirrus clouds off of the land-falling hurricane down south but otherwise we should enjoy a good bit of sunshine. Our muggy meter will stay way down so it should feel fantastic for the end of the month. Early morning lows will dip down well into the 50s so the mornings should be quite nice as well.

Hurricane Idalia is still forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane in the “Big Bend” area of Florida sometime Wednesday morning. With water temperatures being in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, it could conceivably be even stronger than forecast at landfall. Storm surge levels could be 10 to 15 feet just to the east of where the center makes landfall. And while that part of coastal Florida along the Gulf is sparsely populated immediately along the water, areas inland will still see significant impacts. The Tampa/St. Pete area could have some high storm surge numbers, especially those coastal communities facing the Gulf. Of course a land-falling hurricane can dump very large amounts of rain and spawn tornadoes inland, plus areas up toward the Low Country of South Carolina should see tropical storm conditions so the bottom line is that the impacts will be over a large area of the southeast U.S. before the storm moves out into the Atlantic by later Thursday.

The area of high pressure that will provide the nice weather here in Kentucky will help to push the leftovers of Idalia out into the Atlantic while keeping conditions very pleasant here in the Ohio Valley. We’ll finish off August in style on Thursday with highs in the low 80s before we bump temperatures up a few degrees to begin September on Friday. Luckily it should be nice for high school football games, thus avoiding a repeat of mass cancellations due to weather last week.

We’ll heat up even more with highs around 90 degrees Saturday so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities including Kentucky and Ball State at Kroger Field at Noon! Don’t forget about the sunscreen and to hydrate. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks hot and dry with highs into the low 90s!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun, breezy and nice. Highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies, breezy and pleasantly cool. Lows in the mid-50s.