Humidity returns Friday; showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

Near picture-perfect weather was seen across central and eastern Kentucky on Thursday, all thanks to mild temperatures, light winds, and low dew points. Overnight tonight, calm weather can be expected, with lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday will bring the start of a pattern change. Both the dew point and temperature will be on the rise as southerly flow returns to the Bluegrass. With the extra moisture in the atmosphere, we can’t rule out an isolated shower mainly near the Tennessee border.

A cold front across the Intermountain West will begin traversing the Midwest and eventually end up in our region by the weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, with the highest coverage across eastern Kentucky. Thanks to the extra cloud cover, temperatures will remain cooler, but it will still feel muggy.

On Sunday, coverage of showers and storms will increase as the cold front nears. While severe weather is not expected at this time, stronger storms are possible. If strong storms were to develop, they would be efficient rain producers, and an isolated flooding threat may develop. Never attempt to drive through standing water.



Through Tuesday, 0.5-1.5″ of rain is a good bet for most locations, with locally higher totals across eastern Kentucky. Even beyond Tuesday, isolated showers remain possible with a cool and unsettled pattern.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows falling to near 60. Patchy fog possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. Slight chance of a shower. Lows in the mid-60s.