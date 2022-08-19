It’s been nearly an ideal week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially by mid-August standards. Much of this week featured warm temperatures, some sunshine and most importantly low humidity levels. While it was a little warmer to finish out the week Friday, it still felt pretty good and Mother Nature should cooperate as the 2022 high school football season kicks off across the region Friday night…with a few games as well on Saturday.

You should feel a bit more humidity on Saturday and with that moisture returning with a south wind, our scattered storm chances will pick up through the day. Keep in mind that it should be a wash-out and not everyone may see rain so if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, don’t cancel them Saturday. In fact you’ll want to squeeze them in despite the muggy air coming back.

By Sunday, a weakening frontal system will be pushing in from the northwest as another boundary hangs out to our south. With plenty of moisture in place this will be our best chance for widespread rain and storms across the area over the next week. While at this point the severe storm threat looks low on Sunday, there could possibly be a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain.

High pressure will kick the washed out boundary and moisture out of the area slowly into next week. Expect a few lingering showers and storms for Monday before we see drier air settle over the Ohio Valley. It should be a case like earlier this week where a few isolated cells can’t be ruled out during the afternoon warmth, but most spots will remain dry. It should feel a bit more like late August with afternoon highs going slightly above average into the upper 80s late next week. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered storms. Lows in the upper 60s.