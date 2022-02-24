Heavy Rain Ahead Tonight
A Flood Watch Remains In Effect
We had more ice than expected this morning. Rain continues through the night. It will be rain though, not ice. Friday will eventually dry out. Cloudy, but the rain will stop. We should be rain-free into mid-next week, if not longer. We should see some sun Saturday.
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Winds west about 10 mph gusting to near 20. A low of 35.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering sprinkles in the morning. A high of 40. West winds 10-15 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 43.
Sunday: Sunny and a high of 48.
Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 50
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 56.
Wednesday: partly cloudy and a high of 56.
Thursday: partly cloudy and a high of 51.
*Today in weather history
Lexington set a record high for this date of 79 in 2017. The overnight low was a record warm one too at 58. 1.77″ of rain on this date in 2011. Prolonged rainfall started on 2/20 and ran until 2/24. About 4″ fell for eastern Kentucky. The flooding led to 27 counties declaring a state of emergency.
1989 – A total of thirty-three cities in the eastern U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date, and an Atlantic coast storm spread heavy snow from Georgia to southern New England. Snowfall totals in New Jersey ranged up to 24 inches in May County, with 19 inches reported at Atlantic City. Totals in North Carolina ranged up to 18 inches in Gates County, and winds along the coast of North Carolina gusted to 70 mph at Duck Pier. Strong winds gusting to 52 mph created blizzard conditions at Chatham MA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1990 – Strong northerly winds prevailed from Illinois to the Southern and Central Appalachians. Winds gusted to 68 mph at Sewickley Heights PA. High winds caused considerable blowing and drifting of snow across northern and central Indiana through the day. Wind gusts to 47 mph and 6 to 8 inches of snow created white-out conditions around South Bend IN. Traffic accidents resulted in two deaths and 130 injuries. Sixty-five persons were injured in one accident along Interstate 69 in Huntington County. Wind gusts to 60 mph and 4 to 8 inches of snow created blizzard conditions in eastern and northern Ohio. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)