Heavy Rain Ahead Tonight

A Flood Watch Remains In Effect

We had more ice than expected this morning. Rain continues through the night. It will be rain though, not ice. Friday will eventually dry out. Cloudy, but the rain will stop. We should be rain-free into mid-next week, if not longer. We should see some sun Saturday.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Winds west about 10 mph gusting to near 20. A low of 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering sprinkles in the morning. A high of 40. West winds 10-15 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and a high of 43.

Sunday: Sunny and a high of 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 56.

Wednesday: partly cloudy and a high of 56.

Thursday: partly cloudy and a high of 51.

*Today in weather history

Lexington set a record high for this date of 79 in 2017. The overnight low was a record warm one too at 58. 1.77″ of rain on this date in 2011. Prolonged rainfall started on 2/20 and ran until 2/24. About 4″ fell for eastern Kentucky. The flooding led to 27 counties declaring a state of emergency.

1989 – A total of thirty-three cities in the eastern U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date, and an Atlantic coast storm spread heavy snow from Georgia to southern New England. Snowfall totals in New Jersey ranged up to 24 inches in May County, with 19 inches reported at Atlantic City. Totals in North Carolina ranged up to 18 inches in Gates County, and winds along the coast of North Carolina gusted to 70 mph at Duck Pier. Strong winds gusting to 52 mph created blizzard conditions at Chatham MA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)