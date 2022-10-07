With a cold front blowing through early Friday, we saw a re-enforcing shot of fall-like air return to Central and Eastern Kentucky and this will be a prelude of things to come for the upcoming weekend. As high pressure builds into the region the table is set for some areas of frost heading into Saturday morning so cover those tender plants in or cover them up if you want to hang onto them a bit longer. Morning lows should reach the mid-30s with a few of the cooler spots in the low 30s.

Saturday looks like a pleasantly cool day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s so it should be ideal for all the events going on across the region. Make sure you dress accordingly if you are heading out to Kroger Field on Saturday night for Kentucky’s game with South Carolina. While the tailgating should be comfortable, temperatures will quickly drop into the 40s during the game.

We should have an optimal set-up for good radiational cooling into Sunday morning as high pressure drifts right overhead. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures should dipp into the upper 20s and low 30s, so a Freeze Watch is out for all of Central and Eastern Kentucky into Sunday morning.

As the are of high pressure drifts eastward, a nice southerly flow will help temperatures jump back into the low 70s for highs by the beginning of next week and that upward climb will continue as we progress through next week.

Looking down the road, a pretty strong cold front may slide through the Ohio Valley later next week and it could potentially bring some strong storms to the area depending on the set-up and timing. This is typically when we see our “fall” sever weather season so we’ll keep an eye on it in the coming days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost. Lows in the mid to upper-30s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun, pleasantly cool! Highs in the upper 50s to low-60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.