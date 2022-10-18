The calendar says late October but it could easily been mid-December on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Several locations actually had measurable snow early Tuesday with the elevated surfaces and grassy areas covered for a brief period of time. In general this is one of the earliest measurable snows we’ve seen since records have been kept. While only a trace was recorded at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, for perspective the earliest trace was recorded October 6th, 1952 and the earliest measurable snow (0.2″) was October 19th, 1972 so nearly 50 years to the DAY! Our average first trace of snow is November 12 with measurable snow November 29th. Below is proof if you weren’t up early enough to see the snow.

The clouds and snow showers held temperatures in check across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky, and as a result we didn’t see the expected hard freeze as early morning lows stayed in the low to mid-30s. With skies clearing into early Wednesday, temperatures should dip into upper 20s and create a legitimate freeze, thus ending the growing season for 2022. A Freeze Warning is out for much of the area, so protect those plants if you want to hang on to them for a bit longer. Eastern Kentucky should see enough cloudiness to hold temperatures into the low 30s (thus the lack of inclusion in the warning) but Thursday morning should be cold enough to reach the criteria. With plenty of sunshine around, it will be a pleasantly cool day with highs in the low 50s, but the west breeze with make it feel even cooler.

Tranquil weather will continue into into the late week as temperatures begin to moderate. With high pressure to the south and a weak warm front arching through the region, temperatures will surge toward the 70 degree mark as we close out the week on Friday!

The weekend looks delightful with warmer air back in place as afternoon highs return to the mid-70s. It should be perfect for all the fall festivals and outdoor activities around the area. The only downside is the the fire danger will stay elevated given the very dry ground and more wind picking up so make sure and be careful out there. Above average temperatures hang around into early next week but we may finally see some beneficial and much needed rain by the middle part of next week!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of suns, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the upper 20s.