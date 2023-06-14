Despite some scattered cloud cover along and either side of the I-64 corridor, including Lexington and the Bluegrass Region it was a warmer June day across the area on Wednesday. The pesky upper level low started to push eastward but with a spoke of energy rotating on the southwest side of it, clouds thickened up a bit. This didn’t stop afternoon highs from climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s as a breezy west wind kept the air mixed up. Wednesday was Flag Day so thanks to Allen Bolling for a pretty shot of “Old Glory”.

Even though the upper low will be well to our northeast into Thursday, a wave of energy coupled with a weak cold front dropping in from the northwest may help a stray shower or storm to develop during the afternoon hours but most locations dry. Otherwise we are looking at mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs climbing into the low and mid-80s, which is right around average for this time of the year.

A big weekend looms with both Father’s Day and Juneteenth on the horizon and it appears that Mother Nature will be cooperative in the initial stages with dry and warm weather heading into the weekend. High pressure will nose in temporarily so we should be in good shape both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may back off a few degrees behind the front but it will still be warm. Highs look to reach the low 80s into the weekend with nice sunshine so it looks good for outdoor activities for at least part of the long holiday weekend.

There is some good news in that the next wave of low pressure that is set to impact our area into next week may now be a little later arriving into our area. As a result, much of Father’s Day may end up being dry and with more sunshine expected, afternoon highs will climb into the mid and possibly a few upper 80s. The wet and stormy weather kicks in for Juneteeth on Monday and beyond as the low spins in, slows down and possibly cuts off from the upper level flow. This would keep the chances for rain and storms around all the way into the middle of next week as we officially welcome the summer season next Wednesday morning.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and mild. Lows in the low-60s.