We enjoyed a nice and warm start to the month of June across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. With high pressure building in from the northeast, most locations saw plenty of sunshine along with a few scattered clouds as highs reached the low to mid-80s. With some lingering moisture hanging around, once again a few isolated afternoon storms fired across far Southern Kentucky and points to the west but we’ll be rid of those as we head toward the upcoming weekend.

Our weather is looking even warmer as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. The aforementioned high pressure and bubble of warmth/heat associated with it will drift to the southeast putting Central and Eastern Kentucky firmly in position for a hot and dry stretch. The good news is that an east to northeast wind will keep “dry” air flowing our direction so our humidity levels will be low and that should help with the “comfort” factor. Nevertheless it will be rather toasty so plan accordingly.

Saturday looks to be our best chance to top the 90 degree mark in several spots, which would be the first time we’ve seen highs in the 90s since last September. With full sunshine expected, it will be a hot day despite the lack of humidity so make sure and hydrate properly in addition to using plenty of sunscreen, especially given all the big outdoor events happening here in the Bluegrass. Afternoon highs will back off a bit into Sunday but it will still be summer-like as highs reach the mid-80s and the dry weather continues.

A trough dropping through New England into early next week will push the heat ridge from the weekend out to our west and open the door for a “backdoor” cold front to arrive in our area by Tuesday. As a result, temperatures will be closer to average with highs around 80 degrees along with a few isolated to scattered storms on the nose of the front Tuesday. Behind the front mid-week, it looks pleasant with afternoon highs into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is just below where we should be for early June. We could use some rain as the latest Drought Monitor has parts of the area under the “Abnormally Dry” designation.





ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-like. Highs in the mid to upper-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low-60s.