FCPS holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday as cases rise

The clinics are 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary and Russell Cave Elementary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) in partnership with Wild Health, is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at two locations on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

The clinics will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary located at 1212 Reva Ridge Way, and at Russell Cave Elementary at 3375 Russell Cave Road.

Register online with Wild Health for one of the school locations.

A parent or guardian must be present with a child between the ages of 5-and-11.

FCPS reported 66 new student COVID-19 cases, 11 new staff cases, 240 student quarantines and 0 new staff quarantines for the week of Nov. 9-15, 2021.

As of Nov. 16, 2021, 309 students and three employees were in quarantine, according to FCPS. The school system has roughly 42,000 students and 8,000 employees.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, reported to FCPS on Tuesday that new cases of COVID-19 have started to increase again. While it’s too soon to predict whether a surge is on the horizon, he says that trend is concerning as we head into the holidays.

According to Dr. Humbaugh, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Fayette County was 69 on Tuesday, which is up from 53 just a week ago. Dr. Humbaugh underscored the importance of continuing healthy habits, including masking, good handwashing, and staying home when you’re sick, especially when travelling or gathering for Thanksgiving.

Here is a summary of items discussed during the November 16, 2021 meeting of the Fayette County Public Schools Core COVID-19 Team:

Scheduled Bus Service Reductions: While we continue efforts to recruit and train new bus drivers, FCPS is following a pre-announced schedule of bus cancellations and delays, in order to give families more time to make alternate plans for getting their children to and from school. The week that your bus route does not run, families should try to find another way for their child to get to and from school. If they are unable to make other arrangements for transportation, the child’s absence will be excused. If an afternoon bus route is delayed, transportation will be available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes are completed and additional drivers are available. Families are encouraged to find a different way home for their children. FCPS will send reminder emails, calls, and text messages to affected families the week before. Click here for upcoming cancellations and afternoon delays.

Here is a message shared Tuesday by FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins:

Since this will be our last weekly COVID-19 update before our Thanksgiving holiday, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to our students, families, and employees.

Although we had hoped to return to school without the lingering shadow of the pandemic, when the Delta variant fueled increasing cases, we came together quickly to adjust and find ways to safely provide in-person learning. With the consistent use of layered precaution strategies, our students have been able to experience all the advantages and joys of being on campus with classmates and caring adults.

You have demonstrated patience, flexibility, and kindness in the face of challenging circumstances, showing a commitment to putting students first and finding solutions. When I was hired as Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent, many people told me that this is an amazing community, but nothing prepared me to see you in action. Caregivers and community partners, classroom teachers and classified support staff stepped into roles never before imagined and made sure that our students had a great start to the school year.

I hope our week-long Thanksgiving break gives everyone the opportunity to rest and spend time with those you love and love you back. Whether your plans include traveling or hosting travelers, please take precautions to stay safe. I look forward to seeing everyone back in school on Monday, November 29th!

Please be well and take care of one another,

DL