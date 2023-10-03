FCPS, former Dunbar principal Marlon Ball ‘resolve’ lawsuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools and former Dunbar high school principal Marlon Ball have “resolved” a lawsuit brought forth by Ball after he was placed on leave last November.

A short letter from Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, provided to ABC 36 by Ball’s attorney, says the “investigation [after Ball was placed on leave] did not issue any conclusions of wrongdoing and was closed without disciplinary action.”

The date on the letter lists Sept. 25.

Liggins confirmed Ball was employed until June 30 and says he is now listed as “eligible for rehire.”

ABC 36 asked Ball’s attorney for the terms of the resolution, and we were told the terms could not be disclosed.

In February this year, Ball sued the Fayette County Board of Education, the superintendent, the chief school leadership officer and the district spokeswoman.

He alleged chief school leadership officer James McMillin “was unhappy with [Ball] being selected as principal of Dunbar High School and immediately accused him of a FERPA violation.” The lawsuit also claims, among others, that McMillin “began a campaign of harassment/discrimination against [Ball] based on his race.”

Ball was placed on leave shortly after the unexpected death of the school’s athletic director Jason Howell. The Fayette County coroner ruled Howell’s death as suicide. After Howell’s death, Ball claims it was used by the defendants as “an opportunity to further advance the campaign of harassment/discrimination against [him].” He amended the lawsuit in March, stating he was intentionally being kept on leave until his contract expires.

his contract would not be renewed when it expired on June 30. In May, Ball’s attorney told ABC 36would not be renewed when it expired on June 30.

He was suing for interference with prospective contractural relationship; punitive damages; and causation and damages, along with false light; retaliation; breach of contract; defamation, libel and slander; intrusion upon seclusion; and punitive damages.

Fayette County Public Schools sent ABC 36 the following statement about the resolution: “After nearly a year, the case brought by Mr. Marlon Ball against Fayette County Public Schools has been settled. All matters pertaining to this case have been resolved between the two parties. FCPS has no further comment on this matter.”

See More

FCPS will allow contract of principal on leave since November to expire

FCPS responds to lawsuit from Dunbar principal placed on leave

FCPS principal’s amended lawsuit claims school is keeping him on leave until contract expires

Principal placed on leave since November sues FCPS superintendent, Board of Education, more