FCPS will allow contract of principal on leave since November to expire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington high school principal placed on leave since November 2022 will not have his contract renewed when it expires on June 30, his attorney told ABC 36 Monday.

In February this year, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball sued the Fayette County Board of Education, the superintendent, the chief school leadership officer and the district spokeswoman.

He alleged chief school leadership officer James McMillin “was unhappy with [Ball] being selected as principal of Dunbar High School and immediately accused him of a FERPA violation.” The lawsuit also claims, among others, that McMillin “began a campaign of harassment/discrimination against [Ball] based on his race.”

Ball was placed on leave shortly after the unexpected death of the school’s athletic director Jason Howell. The Fayette County coroner ruled Howell’s death as suicide.

After Howell’s death, Ball claims it was used by the defendants as “an opportunity to further advance the campaign of harassment/discrimination against [him].”

He amended the lawsuit in March, stating he was intentionally being kept on leave until his contract expires.

He’s now suing for interference with prospective contractural relationship; punitive damages; and causation and damages, along with false light; retaliation; breach of contract; defamation, libel and slander; intrusion upon seclusion; and punitive damages.

Ball’s attorney told ABC 36 he will be listed as eligible for re-hire.

We reached out to the Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman for comment. We have not heard back as of publishing time.

