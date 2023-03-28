FCPS responds to lawsuit from Dunbar principal placed on leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The four defendants being sued by a Fayette County Public School principal who’s been on leave since November 2022 filed a response last week.

Fayette County Board of Education, Demetrus Liggins, James McMillin and Lisa Deffendall deny allegations put forth by Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball and claim any “damages and/or adverse job actions alleged to have been suffered by [Ball], which are denied, were…caused by [Ball’s] own conduct, including…[his] work performance, his own conduct, and/or failure to perform in good faith.”

The defendants claim they all acted reasonably, in good faith and in accordance with applicable laws.

The Board of Education, Liggins, McMillin and Deffendall listed a total of 22 defenses in their March 23 response.

Photos of the lawsuit are attached.

Ball amended his lawsuit this month to say he believes he’s being intentionally kept on leave until his contract expires.

