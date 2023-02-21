Principal placed on leave since November sues FCPS superintendent, Board of Education, more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington high school principal placed on leave since November 2022 is now suing the Fayette County Board of Education, the superintendent, the chief school leadership officer and the district spokeswoman.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball’s lawsuit states chief school leadership officer James McMillin “was unhappy with [Ball] being selected as principal of Dunbar High School and immediately accused him of a FERPA violation.” The lawsuit also claims, among others, that McMillin “began a campaign of harassment/discrimination against [Ball] based on his race.”

He was placed on leave shortly after the unexpected death of the school’s athletic director Jason Howell. The Fayette County coroner ruled Howell’s death as suicide.

After Howell’s death, Ball claims it was used by the defendants as “an opportunity to further advance the campaign of harassment/discrimination against [him].”

He’s suing for false light; retaliation; breach of contract; defamation, libel and slander; intrusion upon seclusion; and punitive damages.

Fayette County Public Schools released a statement to ABC 36 about Ball’s leave last year. It read as follows:

“Our FCPS community is grieving Mr. Howell’s passing along with the staff, students, and families at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. When one of our schools is hurting, the impact is felt districtwide.

We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment further.”

On Jan. 10, ABC 36 reached out to FCPS again about the status of Ball’s leave. This is what we received back:

“There has been no resolution to this ongoing investigation and we do not comment on personnel matters.”

Ball has been on leave since Nov. 2.

To read the lawsuit in its entirety, click below:

PDF: Marlon Ball lawsuit