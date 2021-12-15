FCPS Core COVID-19 Team receives final briefing of 2021

The school district reported 93 new student and 16 new staff cases for the week of Dec. 7-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Retiring Commissioner of Health with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, held his last meeting Tuesday with Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) ahead of his retirement at the end of this month.

Dr. Humbaugh reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Fayette County continue to increase, but not as dramatically as in previous weeks. Fayette County’s rolling seven-day average is currently 123.

He also reported more of the county’s youngest members are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Humbaugh says roughly 29-percent of children aged 5-to-11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 20-percent last week.

Dr. Humbaugh encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins made the following statement regarding Dr. Humbaugh:

Today was the last meeting of the FCPS Core COVID-19 Team for 2021 because winter break will begin on Saturday, December 18. It also marked our last meeting with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, because he plans to retire at the end of this month.

While our partnership with the Health Department will continue after he leaves, I simply could not let this occasion pass without thanking him for his tremendous support, steady leadership, and wise guidance.

I have said many times that the level of collaboration and community partnership I have discovered here in Fayette County is unrivaled. That is especially evident with Dr. Humbaugh.

My colleagues across the state and nation are amazed that our Health Department Commissioner meets with us weekly to review data, keep us apprised of the latest research and developments with COVID-19, provide guidance about health and safety protocols, and publicly advocate for best practices.

Dr. Humbaugh’s wise counsel and measured approach have enabled us to prioritize in-person learning for our students, implement test-to-stay protocols in order to minimize absences caused by quarantines, partner with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and promote vaccine awareness and availability.

We are especially fortunate that Dr. Humbaugh is a pediatrician, so he was especially well-suited to advise our school system not only through the pandemic but also in previous years. His legacy is bigger than COVID-19. During his tenure, we were able to dramatically increase the number of nurses in our schools and substantially improve our wellness programming.

Please join me in thanking Dr. Humbaugh for his service and wishing him health and happiness in his future endeavors.

With just a few school days left before winter break, let’s keep each other healthy.

Meantime, the school district reported 93 new student COVID-19 cases and 16 new staff cases to go along with 531 new student quarantines and 3 new staff quarantines for the week of Dec. 7-13, 2021.

As of Dec. 14, 2021, 572 students and four employees were quarantined.

Here is a summary of the items discussed during the Dec. 14, 2021 meeting of the FCPS Core COVID-19 Team:

Vaccination Clinics: FCPS has partnered with Wild Health to offer free vaccination clinics for all eligible individuals at convenient school locations. Register here for clinics to be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at:

Bryan Station High School, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tates Creek High School, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccinations for all ages (including boosters) are also available daily, Monday through Sunday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 100 Midland Avenue. Register here

