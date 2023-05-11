Fayette County voters head to Kroger Field for no excuse, in-person early voting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thursday marked the first day of in-person, early voting for Kentucky’s 2023 Primary Election.

In Fayette County, voters made their way to Kroger Field to cast their ballot.

“Happy here to vote early. It was fast, pain-free, and very easy to do,” says voter Jack Miller.

Polls opened from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voters say they were able to take advantage of the early voting, and walked right in to cast their ballots with ease.

Some people say they wanted to vote early simply to avoid the lines next Tuesday. Others chose to vote early because their election day will be even busier than normal.

“I’m working at the polls on Tuesday. It’s a pretty day and I’m interested in this election,” says Cynthia Cochran.

“We have other things we need to do and trying to vote in a hurry can be hard when you’re older,” says Judy Goldsmith.

In this primary election, voters will be choosing candidates in several statewide races, including Democratic and Republican primaries for Governor and the state’s Ag Commissioner.

Other races include republican races for Secretary of State, Auditor, and Treasurer.

“I feel very strongly the voting is important and showing support for a candidate, whether or not there is a contested election,” says Goldsmith.

Secretary of State Michael Adams hopes people show up to the polls. His office telling ABC 36 there are indications voter turnout could be as low as 10% during the primary election. That’s based on absentee ballot requests. However, the Secretary of State’s office says the more people that take part in early voting, the more that number could increase.

Voters say it’s important for them to be able to vote early and skip the lines on election day.

“It’s your responsibility, its your privilege, and you don’t get to complain if you don’t vote,” says Goldsmith.

“If I never hear the word ‘woke’ again, I’ll be awful happy,” says Miller.

No excuse, in-person early voting continues Friday and Saturday at Kroger Field. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday is primary election day with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.