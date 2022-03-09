Fayette County Schools to keep mask mandate in place for now

The decision was based on the latest community COVID-19 numbers and recommendation from the health department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is keeping its mask mandate in place for now based on the latest community COVID-19 numbers and recommendation from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, according to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins in his weekly virus report released Tuesday.

COVID-19 positivity rates and case numbers continue to decline, according to Lexington-Fayette County Health Department officials, sharing the following trend in the seven-day average of new cases in Lexington:

Feb. 8: 726

Feb. 15: 346

Feb. 22: 157

March 1: 89

March 8: 62

Fayette County is still categorized as an area of high risk on both the state and federal metrics.

For the week of March 1-7, 2022, there were 62 new student coronavirus cases and 11 new staff cases, according to the school district.

Supt. Demetrus Liggins’ weekly COVID-19 Update is below:

We’re so close!

In our meeting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department this morning we learned that Fayette County is on the cusp of moving into the medium category of COVID-19 community levels.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients to determine our community level. Our current numbers are:

Case numbers: 203

Hospital admissions: 19.1

Hospital occupancy rates: 8.6%

That data keeps Fayette County in the high risk category where schools are advised to continue layered prevention strategies including universal masking for all students and staff in schools and on buses.

If our case count were 199 or lower, our other measures would place us in the medium level where schools do not need to implement universal masking in schools or on buses. We’re all waiting on pins and needles for the guidance to say it’s safe to go mask optional for everyone who feels comfortable doing so.

At this time, our partners with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department are still telling us that it’s not safe to do so. I am in daily communication with Health Commissioner Dr. Joel McCullough to be sure we have the most current data and information available. I am grateful for his close collaboration and willingness to go above and beyond to keep us up-to-date and help us make decisions for our students and employees.

I look forward to the day I can share the good news that our community levels indicate we lift our restrictions.

Please be well and take care of each other,

DL