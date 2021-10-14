Fayette County Schools’ COVID-19 cases, quarantines down

The school district is following local and statewide trends with certain COVID-19 categories trending downward.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) are following the local and statewide trends with a significant reduction in new COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

In his weekly coronavirus update Wednesday, Superintendent Liggins reported new COVID-19 cases were down 35% and quarantines were down 50% in the district in the past week.

As of Oct. 13, 2021, the school district had 540 students and 11 employees in quarantine, according to FCPS.

From Oct. 5-11, 2021, the district reported 104 new COVID-19 student cases, 21 new staff cases, 409 new student quarantines and 6 new staff quarantines.

The district has roughly 42,000 students and 8,000 employees.

Below is the report Superintendent Liggins sent to district families along with Tuesday’s report from the district’s Core COVID-19 Team:

Bus Cancellations and Delays: Each week, families should check to see if their child’s bus is impacted by pre-announced service reductions. The schedule of morning cancellations and afternoon delays for the next eight weeks can be found here. The week that their bus route does not run, families should try to find another way for their child to get to and from school.

Employee Vaccination Incentive Program: All full- and part-time FCPS employees are eligible for a payment of $200 IF

1) they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021

2) they submit documentation of the vaccination by the deadlines established

(Dec. 3rd and Jan. 10th).

Substitutes who have worked at least 10 days during the 2021-2022 school year, with one of those days being within a month of the payment, are also eligible.

To register for the vaccination incentive program and receive the $200 stipend, employees should click here

Have you lost your vaccination card?

In the event someone who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 loses or destroys their small white CDC COVID-19 vaccine card, they can get a KYIR COVID-19 vaccine report by doing the following:

If you received your COVID-19 vaccine from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department: To get your proof of vaccination, use this Proof of Vaccination Form, email COVIDReplacementCard@lfchd.org or call 859-899-2222.

If you received your COVID-19 vaccine from other locations: Anyone vaccinated anywhere in Kentucky can get proof of a COVID-19 vaccine through the Kentucky Immunization Registry, whether you’re fully vaccinated or have only had one dose of a two-dose regimen. Call 502-564-0038 or email KYIRHelpdesk@ky.gov.

Welcome back from fall break! I hope everyone had an opportunity last week to spend time with those you love and love you back.

We received great news during our meeting of the COVID-19 Core Team yesterday that there are fewer new cases of the virus in our community. We are seeing similar data in our schools, with a 35% reduction in new cases over the past week. Quarantines are down 50%.

This trend is exciting not only for the health and well-being of our students, staff, families, and community but also for reducing interruptions to in-person learning so we can maximize instructional time.

We all recognize that the pandemic has caused significant disruption to our families, schools, and the educational attainment of our students. Unfortunately, some of that has carried over into this school year.

Our incredible teachers and staff in the Fayette County Public Schools are committed to excellence in every way and determined to overcome the challenges of the pandemic. Since interrupted schooling impacted each student differently, our approach is tailored to their individual needs and strengths, both academically and emotionally.

To provide the time we need with our students, I encourage everyone to be vigilant about health and safety precautions, such as washing hands, wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

Please be well and take care of one another,

DL