Fayette County Public Schools not changing COVID-19 practices to begin new semester

Supt. Demetrus Liggins says many families inquired about the district's plans in light of the surging virus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) will not adjust its COVID-19 safety practices to begin the new semester on Jan. 4, 2022, despite the surging coronavirus, according to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

Supt. Liggins sent a letter to families on Thursday after he says many people reached out to inquire about the district’s virus protocol plans in light of the increase in cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

Supt. Liggins’ letter is below:

Dear FCPS Families:

I hope you are enjoying a restful winter break and you have been able to spend time with your loved ones. Like many of you, I have been watching and reading the news reports about the shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases throughout our nation as the reported highly transmissible omicron variant spreads.

Many of you have reached out to inquire about the district’s plans in light of the increase in cases. I would like to assure you as we look ahead to the New Year, our highest priority is to continue to safeguard the health and safety of our students, families and staff.

School will be open, as scheduled, beginning Tuesday, January 4 for all students. We will continue with the health and safety practices we have had in place throughout the school year to better help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so that our schools can continue to be open for in-person learning.

We will continue to update you as the situation evolves and we learn more. In the meantime, be well and have a happy New Year.

-DL