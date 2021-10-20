Fayette County Public Schools COVID-19 cases decline; bus drivers still needed

FCPS has 32 bus driver openings and 15 child nutrition positions available, according to the school district

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is following the local and state trends with a declining number of new COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, according to the school district.

As of Oct. 19, 2021, there were 441 students and 5 employees in quarantine, according to FCPS.

For the week of Oct. 12-18, 2021, there were 112 new student cases, 22 new staff cases to go along with 385 new student quarantines and 2 new staff quarantines, according to the district.

The district currently has openings for 32 bus drivers and 15 child nutrition employees.

Here is a summary of items discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the FCPS Core COVID-19 Team:

Please encourage anyone you know who is looking for work to visit www.fcps.net/jobs.

Bus Cancellations and Delays: Each week, families should check to see if their child’s bus is impacted by pre-announced service reductions. The schedule of morning cancellations and afternoon delays for the next eight weeks can be found here. The week that their bus route does not run, families should try to find another way for their child to get to and from school.

Employee Vaccination Incentive Program: All full- and part-time FCPS employees are eligible for a payment of $200 IF they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021 AND they submit documentation of the vaccination by the deadlines established (Dec. 3 and Jan. 10).

Substitutes who have worked at least 10 days during the 2021-2022 school year, with one of those days being within a month of the payment, are also eligible.

To register for the vaccination incentive program and receive the $200 stipend, employees should click here.

Below is the weekly message from FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins:

When we first started sending these weekly COVID-19 updates in August, we had 381 new cases and 2,184 new quarantines among students and staff the previous week. While I look forward to a time when those numbers are in the single digits, it is certainly encouraging that reports from last week included only 134 new cases and 387 new quarantines among students and staff.

State and local health officials believe we have turned the corner on the surge caused by the Delta variant. The layered health and safety precautions we have implemented in FCPS this year are helping minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 and as cases in the community decline, we expect to see fewer disruptions to in-person learning.

If we continue on this trajectory, we anticipate being able to scale back this weekly email next month to include just updates on numbers unless there are important announcements to communicate.

We all play a role in protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and families and we are grateful for your collaboration and support. Keep up the great work!

Please be well and take care of one another,

DL