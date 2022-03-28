Fayette Co. Health Dept. says 87% of people, 12 years old and up, have received 1 dose of COVID vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, in Fayette County, almost 87% of ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but only about 49% of that age group have gotten the booster, according to the CDC data tracker



LFCHD says COVID-19’s spread has slowed considerably in Lexington…the 7-day rolling average is 35 new cases/day, and it’s important to complete the vaccination series, including the booster, to stay protected.

The vaccine continues to show protection against serious illness requiring hospitalization: of the 32 Lexington residents currently in a hospital with COVID-19, 69% are not vaccinated.

LFCHD has COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine!