Family of former ABC 36 chief meteorologist killed in NC helicopter crash files lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVQ) — The family of former ABC 36 chief meteorologist Jason Myers, who was killed last year in a helicopter crash in North Carolina is suing a maintenance facility and the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

The suit alleges negligence and claims the helicopter was running on contaminated fuel, which can lead to engine failure.

Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in November after the helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate.

Myers worked for a Charlotte-area news channel and Tayag worked for the Total Traffic and Weather Network, which is owned by parent company iHeartMedia, the lawsuit states. Myers’ wife, Jillian Ann Myers, is suing maintenance facility Wilson Air Center-North Carolina, the Total Traffic and Weather Network and iHeartMedia.

Vince Papke, general manager for the air center in North Carolina, declined the Associated Press’s request to comment. iHeartMedia did not respond to an AP email seeking comment.

Myers started at ABC 36 in April 2013 and worked as our chief meteorologist for over six years. He’s survived by his wife and four children.

The family is seeking compensatory damages, including his net income, in excess of $25,000 as well as punitive damages.

Tayag had been a pilot for more than 20 years. According to the AP, Tayag prevented the helicopter from crashing onto Interstate-77 during a busy week of holiday travel.

“The pilot is a hero in my eyes,” said Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, in a statement on the day of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

