Church reflects on legacy of former chief meteorologist Jason Myers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The funeral for former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers is November 26th. Myers worked at ABC 36 from 2013 until 2019. He died Tuesday while on assignment for WBTV in Charlotte after the helicopter he was in crashed. The pilot, Chip Tayag, was also killed.

The funeral service for Myers is Saturday morning at 11 at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina. The church Myers attended while in Kentucky, reflecting on his relationship with God and his family.

“Jason was just an incredible husband and father,” says Buck Run Baptist Pastor Scott Riessen.

Myers and his family went to Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort for 5 years while living in Kentucky. Pastor Scott Riessen says Myers and his wife Jillian were well-known in the church.

“Jason was particularly very engaging with people. Who he was on TV and seeming very friendly and personable was who he was in real life, it’s who he was,” says Riessen. “Walking around our church and just welcoming people, always wanting to know people’s names and introducing himself. Never assuming that people knew who he was even though everyone knew who Jason Myers was.”

Riessen says Myers was very hands-on with his four kids, being as involved as possible with his family. Myers’ legacy is something Riessen says he’ll always remember.

“A man that loved Jesus, that put his wife above everything else, cared deeply for his kids and then clearly cared about people,” says Riessen.

Riessen says while the church is grieving with the Myers family, they aren’t grieving without hope.

“It’s just a reminder again here on Thanksgiving week of what to be thankful for,” says Riessen. “One of the many things I’m thankful for is Jason’s life and commitment to the Lord and what the Lord’s done for him.”

Many at Buck Run remembering Myers by the close bond he had with his family.

“Jason and Jillian both clearly loved each other and loved their kids,” says Riessen. “They were always together as a family.”