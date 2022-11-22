Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers dies in North Carolina helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVQ) — Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was one of two people who died in a helicopter crash in North Carolina on Tuesday, according to WBTV.

Myers started at ABC 36 in April 2013 and worked as our chief meteorologist for over six years. He was working as a meteorologist at WBTV at the time of the crash.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families,” WBTV said in a statement.

The helicopter crashed around noon near Interstate 77.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Jason married his childhood friend, Jillian, and they have four children together.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loving community. He will always have a piece of our hearts here at ABC.

“It comes with terrible sadness to hear the news of Jason Myers passing. Jason was a meteorologist for our WTVQ – ABC 36 News team for six years and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. At this time of Thanksgiving, please wrap your prayers and thoughts around the Myers family as we remember a man gone too soon,” ABC 36 General Manager Chris Aldridge said.