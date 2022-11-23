GoFundMe created for Jason Myers’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina Tuesday. A GoFundMe has since been created to help his family.

Jason, who was working at WBTV at the time of the crash, is remembered as a genuine, kind and positive man who never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jillian, and their four children, Andrew, Lily, Luke and Lydia.

According to the GoFundMe, Paul Southerland, his brother-in-law, is asking for donations to help the family with Jason’s funeral and memorial expenses.

“Jason Myers will be remembered for his devout love for God, his family, his community and his colleagues. He was a model husband and father and an authentic friend to many close to him. We are comforted to know that he has been welcomed into the gates of heaven as a good and faithful servant of God,” the GoFundMe says.

The goal is to raise $15,000. As of publishing time, $5,333 has been raised.