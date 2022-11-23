Remembering former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers

Myers was killed in a helicopter crash while on assignment at WBTV in Charlotte, NC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’re mourning the loss of a dear member of the ABC 36 family as former Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Myers was on assignment at WBTV in Charlotte when the helicopter went down. Pilot Chip Tayag also killed in the crash.

Myers and Tayag were traveling in a WBTV helicopter when it reportedly crashed on I-77 south just before noon Tuesday. When medics arrived on scene they pronounced both dead at the scene.

The police chief tweeting out, calling Tayag a hero, saying he was able to divert the crash off the highway saving countless more lives. According to the FAA, the helicopter involved was a Robinson R-44.

ABC 36’s General Manager Chris Aldridge releasing a statement saying:

“It comes with terrible sadness to hear the news of Jason Myers’ passing. Jason was a meteorologist for the WTVQ ABC 36 News Team for six years and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. At this time of Thanksgiving, please wrap your prayers and thoughts around the Myers family, as we remember a man gone too soon.”

Genuine, kind, positive – those words seem to be synonymous with Jason Myers’ name. Many who worked with him here at ABC 36 say he never met a stranger.

“Jason was like the light of the station,” says Maddie Bates who worked with Myers for about a year and a half and currently works in the ABC 36 Creative Services department.

Myers started at WTVQ in April of 2013 until September of 2019 when a position opened at a station closer to his hometown.

“Jason has a really unique way of being a calm, comforting and charismatic meteorologist and working under Jason as his morning meteorologist when he was the chief was was such an honor in my career and in my life,” says Michael Estime, former WTVQ morning meteorologist.

Myers was an active member of the Lexington community. He loved outdoor activities like tennis and mountain biking, being active in church and even participating in ‘Dancing with the Lexington Stars’.

“I know it was really hard for Jason, I think, to leave Lexington. His family really enjoyed being there. You know, they were planting roots in Lexington. And then that job came open, you know, back at home and couldn’t resist being back closer to family. But it’s a decision I think he really struggled with,” says Mark Stitz, former WTVQ weekend meteorologist.

Those who worked with Myers say he was more than a co-worker, becoming a close friend to many.

“I remember personally how much it meant to me when I left for Afghanistan. He sent me a lovely note and messages throughout the near year that I was gone, positive encouraging messages,” says Doug High who worked with Myers all six years he was at WTVQ and current News at Noon co-anchor.

Myers had a big personality to match his big heart. Friends say his smile could light up any room.

“He decided to grow out a beard for whatever reason, I can’t recall but it completely changed his vibe too. He went from this sort of, you know, kind of a younger sort of guy to more of a kind of a savvy operator in a way,” says High. “It’s just kind of a new level of confidence with the beard, and it suited him.”

“He was usually like pretty business, like you know, he’s there he’s going to get his job done, then it’s fun time. Sometimes though, very rarely, he would just have this spontaneous moment of like I’m just going to jump in and have a little party,” says Bates.

Myers also known for being a family man through and through. Everyone mentioning the love he had for his childhood sweetheart and wife Jillian and their four kids.

“When I envision my family in the future, I hope that it’s like close to Jason and Jillian and their kids,” says Bates.

Without a doubt, it’s clear Myers’ death will leave a hole not only at WTVQ but in the entire T.V. news industry.

“Knowing that Jason was probably at one of the happiest times of his life, and it came to an end that quickly, so unexpectedly, was really hard to hear,” says Stitz.

“I’m personally overwhelmed with grief and I know that so many others are as well,” says Estime.

At this time, there’s been no word yet on a GoFundMe for the family and Myers’ funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jason Myers’ family and friends as well as the countless lives he touched in the communities he served. He will always have a piece of our hearts here at ABC 36.