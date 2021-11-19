Dry Start to Weekend. Wet Finish!

A large Canadian high pressure system swings in to pay us a visit as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend with a clear sky and some chilly conditions, even for late November standards. Expect morning temps in the middle 20’s before rebounding into the middle 40’s on Friday with abundant sunshine. The sky remains mostly clear Friday night ahead of our next system that looks to spill some high and mid-level clouds into the region on Saturday with warming temps. Moisture will be quick to collect ahead of a sharp cold front on Sunday with a good bet for rain with data suggesting a good soaking on the order of a half to three-quarters of an inch. Temps tumble into early next week with highs not escaping the 30’s on Monday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, turning MUCH colder. Lows near 25.

FRIDAY: Sunny, but Cool. Highs in the middle 40’s.

SATURDAY: Some increase in clouds. Temps turning milder. Highs in the mid 50’s.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell