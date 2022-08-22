Drier air, warmer weather returns this week following cold front

We saw scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Sunday but managed to avoid much of the severe weather associated with this storm system. Overnight tonight, expect a few lingering showers or even a rumble of thunder along with patchy dense fog, especially in rivers and valleys.

On Monday, the front will continue its slow progression to the east. Some wrap around moisture may linger, especially across eastern Kentucky, so a few showers can’t be completely ruled out. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies after some morning fog and temperatures in the low 80s.

Tranquil weather is expected for much of the week ahead, with plenty of sunshine. However, temperatures look to warm up into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. In addition, the humidity will be on the increase as southerly flow returns.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t look to move in until next weekend, with summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Plenty of dry time is expected throughout this period, though, too.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated t-storms and patchy fog. Lows in the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or too. Highs in the low-80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid- 60s.