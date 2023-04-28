With an area of low pressure spinning through the heart of the Ohio Valley, we saw a few pop-up showers and storms for areas south and east of Lexington to close out the week on Friday. Afternoon highs topped out into the upper 60s in most locations, thanks to a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds on occasion. In fact that sunshine helped fuel some of the showers and isolated storms but that activity will be winding down as the low moves eastward heading into the weekend.

While we aren’t looking at a wash-out by any means this weekend, we will be dodging a few showers from time to time especially during the day on Sunday. Overall Saturday is looking dry with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across the area. Those spots that see a little more sunshine could easily top the 70 degree mark. While most locations should be dry, there is a chance of a few isolated showers as we get deeper into the afternoon with the best chances arriving during the evening and overnight.

The big story as we close out April on Sunday and head into the new month on Monday will be a decent shot of some unseasonably cool air that will drop down into the Ohio Valley. With an upper level low spinning over the Great Lakes and a frontal boundary moving through, a few showers will be possible on Sunday with just isolated chances Monday. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour and those winds will usher in temperatures that will struggle to get into the low to mid-50s for highs! Adding the wind into the mix and it will feel even cooler than that. Just keep in mind that our average high for Monday is 72 degrees so we’ll be well below the curve.

The upper level low over the Great Lakes is going to be very stubborn and slow moving through Derby Week so our moderation in temperatures will take some time. Afternoon highs will struggle to get to 60 degrees next Tuesday before will finally jump back into the 60s as the upper low finally begins to drift eastward. Some of the data is indication a few rain showers will be possible on “Thurby” and for Kentucky Oaks Day but of course we are still several days away so we’ll keep an eye on this into next week. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a stray P.M. shower. Highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper-40s.