We played the waiting game for much of Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky but slowly the rain showers drifted in from south to north during the course of the day. Temperatures managed to surge into the upper 60s thanks to some early sunshine and clouds thicken up a little later than expected. It was a colorful start to Thursday with some pretty sunrise shots around the area.

Wet weather is expected as we close out the week, especially during the early hours of Friday. The more widespread rain with some pockets of heavy rain should occur during the overnight before a brief break around sunset. As the area of low pressure spins to our east, some back-side moisture should help fuel a few widely scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder as afternoon highs jump back toward the 70 degree mark. The model data has been bouncing around as far as rainfall totals are concerned and it will inevitably come down to where the heaviest bands of rain set-up into early Friday.

Rolling into the final weekend of April conditions look pretty decent on Saturday as we’ll be in between systems. With some sunshine and a southwest wind expected, afternoon highs should be around 70 degrees once again so if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be your day. A cold front will drop in from the northwest on Sunday with a few scattered showers and highs in the mid-60s. The big story there will be the much advertised cooler air that will arrive as we welcome the month of May and Derby Week on Monday.

With an upper level low spinning over the Great Lakes for a few days early next week, expect a west to northwest flow which will keep afternoon highs below average for early May. Even though the low will eventually shift eastward later next week, it will take a few days to climb back through the 50s and get deeper into the 60s as we edge close to Oaks Day and Derby Day!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain. Lows in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Mild with a few showers. Highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasantly cool. Lows in the upper-40s.