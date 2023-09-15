It was a postcard finish to the week weather-wise Friday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as high pressure dominated across the Ohio Valley. After another cool start to the day with lows in the low 50s, the combination of full sunshine and a nice northeast breeze pushed afternoon highs climbed into the upper 70s. With all the dry air in place, it was simply an ideal to be outdoors. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed it as we have some changes on the way for the weekend.

As high pressure drifts eastward on Saturday, a return flow from the south will increase moisture across the area from south to north. Factor in some upper level energy to our south and scattered showers should break out across Southern Kentucky Saturday. Farther north here in the Bluegrass, we should stay dry for much of the day with afternoon highs right around 80 degrees. The biggest question is how far north and how quickly any rain moves into the Bluegrass? Of course this is relevant with Kentucky hosting Akron at Kroger Field on Saturday evening. I think tailgating weather should be fine but you’ll want to take the rain gear with you for the game as the later in the evening we get, the better chance we’ll see a few showers in the Lexington area.

It looks damp and a little dreary on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region keeping scattered showers in the forecast. With all the clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will be held in check into the low and mid-70s. Some of the short term data is favoring Southern Kentucky for some possible heavy rain through Sunday so keep that in mind. High pressure will follow suit into early next week bringing another extended dry stretch for the closing days of summer. Highs will slowly climb into the mid-80s by mid to late next week so summer won’t be going away quietly.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers south. Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain, some thunder. Lows in the upper-50s.