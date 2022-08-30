The frontal boundary that brought multiple rounds of rain and storms to Central and Eastern Kentucky to begin the week is on the way out and much better weather is on the way in. It looked pretty ominous at times with plenty of cloud cover Tuesday afternoon and a few spots saw a few scattered showers as the front pressed through the region.

The departing front is acting like a big giant squeegee and will sweep all the humidity out of the region so it should be just about perfect to close out the month of August on Wednesday. With high pressure building in and a northwest wind pushing drier and pleasant air into the commonwealth, it should be nearly perfect with sunshine, low humidity levels and afternoon highs in the low 80s. There may be some patchy dense fog early Wednesday morning so keep that in mind.

Check out the “Muggy Meter” below and how all the humid air stays away until the weekend.

As high pressure gives way to the northeast into Friday, temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s and it should feel a little more humid to wrap up the weekend. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, much of the data is now indicating a few scattered showers and storms could fire during the warmth of the afternoon and evening as a weakening front drops in and stalls out over the region. Of course this bears watching as Kentucky kicks off the 2022 football season Saturday evening at Kroger Field. Any storms that fire could impact tailgating and the game. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun, just beautiful. Highs in the low-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.