Delightful weather on the way for the upcoming weekend

It was a nice finish to the week on Friday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s in most locations with a few low 80s across the Bluegrass region. The only issue was some fairly dense morning fog around the area, which luckily burnt off pretty quickly allowing for a very pleasant final Friday of September.

Head into the weekend as we close out September on Saturday, look for nearly ideal weather conditions all across the commonwealth as an area of high pressure eases into the region from the northeast. With full sunshine and a northeast wind in place, afternoon highs should reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the board. Fall festivals are in full swing so it should be delightful if you are out and about. Of course the big event in Lexington Saturday is Kentucky hosting Florida at Kroger Field Saturday at Noon. It should be pleasantly cool for all the early bird tailgaters in the morning but we should enjoy a quick warm-up. Kickoff temperature should be in the mid-70s before climbing into the low 80s by the end of the day. Don’t forget the sunscreen or a hat if you are headed to the game!

We’ll kick off October in style on Sunday and beyond as the area of high pressure continues to dominate. Not only will the Ohio Valley enjoy some great weather but much of the eastern part of the country will stay high and dry. We should see a little more of a return flow from the south into early next week which will help drive our temperatures back into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Keep in mind these readings are about 10 degrees above average for early October.

Our next chance of rain will be late next week as a frontal system arrives late Thursday and into Friday. Not only will it brings some additional rain chances which we definitely need, it may also begin the change to our weather pattern. Right now much of the data is indicating that a cooler shot of air will follow the cold from into next weekend so after enjoying those 80s most of next week, it may feel more like fall with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by this time next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant, some patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun, very nice. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to upper-50s.