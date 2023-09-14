It was another delightful late summer day on Thursday with more sunshine, a pleasant northeast breeze and afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 70s. This is the type of weather we look forward to during the slow transition into the fall season and there will be on the way for Friday. As expected temperatures were cool to even chilly to start the day with early morning readings into the upper 40s in several spots! Once again we had to deal with some morning fog, which was rather dense in some of the valley areas.

Expect more of the same heading into Friday as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Winds will remain out of the northeast and with plenty of additional sunshine, afternoon highs should reach the upper 70s across the board with even a few lower 80s in the Bluegrass region. It looks to be an ideal evening for high school football or any activity outdoors as we kick off the weekend.

We are looking at a few changes this weekend as the return flow from the south filters moisture back to the north toward Kentucky. This combined with an upper level trough may produce a few scattered showers in our Southern counties on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. One potential change is that some of the short term , higher resolution model data is showing a few showers tricking into the Bluegrass into the evening hours, which could have an impact on the Cats game against Akron out at Kroger Field on Saturday evening. For now, we’ll keep the forecast dry but if the data continues to trend toward showers arriving earlier, we may have to throw the shower chances in. You might want to take the rain gear along no matter what. Temperatures should be comfortable dropping through the 70s.

A weak cold front will drop into the region Sunday bringing a few scattered showers to the commonwealth. The activity should be widely scattered and it won’t be a wash-out so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Afternoon highs will back off a bit but still be mild with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Next week we should shift back back into a dry and warm pattern as we close out the final week of summer. With another area of high pressure building into the region we’ll see several sunny and dry days in a row. The biggest difference will be warmer than average highs with temperatures expected to be back into the mid-80s as we close out summer late next week with the Fall Equinox occurring a week from this Saturday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, nice again. Highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies, another cool night. Lows in the low-50s.