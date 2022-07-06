Dangerous heat and Isolated strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Today is shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the week, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. Because of a humid air mass, it will feel oppressive outside. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Blue Grass Region until 9 p.m. Wednesday. That is where feels like temperatures may range from 105 to 109 degrees.

Further west, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for Franklin and Anderson County, along with points west. The heat index in those locations may range from 106 to 111 degrees.

If you plan to be outside, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks from the sun.

Because of a hot, humid, and unstable airmass, clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Much like yesterday, not every location will see rain. There is the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with the primary hazard being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to where and when thunderstorms develop. Still, by late this evening, a weakening line of gusty showers and thunderstorms may drop south out of Ohio and Indiana. Should this occur, it would bring much-needed rain to to Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it is far from certain.

Showers and storms will continue each day through Saturday morning, with isolated severe storms possible. Once we head into the weekend, cooler temperatures will arrive following a cold front.



ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid, scattered storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Warm with more storms. Highs in the low-90s.