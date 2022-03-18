COVID-19 community levels improve in Kentucky

Fayette County dropped to "medium" level from the week before

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 community levels improved in many areas of Kentucky from the week before, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of March 17, 2022.

Fayette County dropped from “high” to “medium” from a week ago, according to the data. Fayette County reported 130.9 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. The CDC data shows the county’s COVID inpatient bed utilization is at 5.6-percent.

The level in all 120 counties is calculated based on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

According to the latest CDC data, released Thursday night, Scott County and Clark County are still in the “high” level.

Jessamine and Woodford counties, like Fayette, are at the “medium” level. Bourbon and Madison counties are at the “low” level, according to the CDC data.

In all, there are 25 counties at the “high” level, which is down from 65 the week of March 3, 2022. And, all of the counties in the “high” category are in central and eastern Kentucky.

If you live in a “low” level county, the CDC recommends being fully vaccinated and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

If you live in a “medium” level county, be fully vaccinated, get tested if you have symptoms and if you’re at risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about masking and other health safety precautions.

If you live in a “high” level county, the CDC recommends you be fully vaccinated, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask in public and if you’re at risk for severe illness, take additional precautions.

The CDC also reminds people that anyone can wear a mask if they so choose and those with symptoms, who’ve tested positive or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, to wear a mask in public regardless of the community level status.

To view the latest COVID-19 community levels, click here.