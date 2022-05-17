COVID-19 cases and positivity rate up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are up in the last week in Kentucky, according to the state.

The state reported 6,443 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,032 were in children.

The state also reported 96 new virus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky’s total since the pandemic hit to 15,830.

There have been 1,339,520 cases reported since the pandemic began.

The state’s positivity rate is now 9.35-percent. Anything over five-percent is cause for concern, according to health experts.

