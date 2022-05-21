Cooling Down, Unsettled Pattern Continues..

Jeremy Kappell,

After a few days of midsummer-like heat, the passage of a slow moving cold front will bring the return of much milder conditions as we wrap up the weekend and head into the new workweek with additional showers likely.

Jeremy 11pm Surface

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.  High 72°

MONDAY: Chance of rain in the morning, continued mostly cloudy.  High 70°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer with a few scat’d pm t-showers.  High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms becoming likely.  High 84°

2020 7 Day Pm

After an unsettled pattern for much of the week, things looks to finally dry out as we head towards Memorial Day Weekend.

Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

