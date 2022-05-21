Cooling Down, Unsettled Pattern Continues..

After a few days of midsummer-like heat, the passage of a slow moving cold front will bring the return of much milder conditions as we wrap up the weekend and head into the new workweek with additional showers likely.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 72°

MONDAY: Chance of rain in the morning, continued mostly cloudy. High 70°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer with a few scat’d pm t-showers. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms becoming likely. High 84°

After an unsettled pattern for much of the week, things looks to finally dry out as we head towards Memorial Day Weekend.

Enjoy.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell