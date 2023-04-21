Cooler temperatures return for the weekend

We squeezed in one more warm day to close out the week on Friday across Central and Eastern Kentucky before showers and thunderstorms fired as expected with the cold front just to our west as the peak heating of the day kicked in. The scattered thunderstorms will transition into more of a steady and beneficial rain into the early hours of Saturday, which should help with the on-going forest fire situation in parts of Eastern Kentucky. We could see some widespread 1″ rainfall totals out of this thanks to the area of low pressure spinning right overhead.

Rolling through the remainder of Saturday, expect a breezy and cooler day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. With the sunshine and some colder air aloft, areas east of the I-75 corridor could see a few spotty showers pop up during the afternoon hours but most locations should end the day on the dry side.

As high pressure settles into the Ohio Valley Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be well below average for late April with highs only in the 50s! The bigger issue will be some very cold mornings with readings dipping into the low and mid-30s. We could see some patchy frost in the sheltered valley areas on Sunday morning with mid-30s expected. The only thing that may keep us from bigger issues early Sunday will be a west wind at around 10 to 15 miles per hour keep the air stirred up and preventing much frost. That won’t be the case on Monday morning when good radiational cooling will allow temperatures to drop into the low 30s so a widespread frost is possible. Plan on bringing those plants in or covering them if possible. Highs work back into the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

Much of next week looks mild but still unseasonably cool with highs consistently into mid-60s from Tuesday through Friday. The model data continues to be at odds on timing and placement of a few showers chances but right now it looks like the best chances will be on Wednesday and again on Friday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cooler with rain, some thunder. Lows in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cooler, isolated P.M. storms. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s.