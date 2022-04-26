Cooler air returns to Central and Eastern Kentucky

How about that amazing weekend? After highs well into the 80s and sunshine, we started the week warm and dry before a cold front brought a few showers and a rumble of thunder or two late Monday. The front also ushered in some cooler air as winds shifted to the northwest. Expect a breezy and cooler Tuesday with slow clearing followed by some sunshine later in the day.

Looking ahead to the mid-week, high pressure will take over with quiet and pleasant conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon highs slightly below average for late April into the low to mid-60s.

Unfortunately as we hit the weekend, another system will arrive from the west. With the frontal system checking up and a few wave of energy riding along it, expect occasional rain and storms Saturday through Monday with highs in the 70s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds early, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.