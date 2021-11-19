Congressman Hal Rogers co-sponsors act to reverse President Biden’s vaccine mandates

The 'No Vaccine Mandate Act' would reverse the vaccine mandate for private businesses with more than 100 employees

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVQ) – Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, of Somerset, is now a co-sponsor of the No Vaccine Mandate Act (H.R. 5811).

The legislation would reverse President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees, which requires workers to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

“I am fully vaccinated and have advocated for individuals to get vaccinated from day one. However, President Biden’s mandate on private employers is an overreach of power and an infringement on the freedom of Americans to make the best medical decision with their doctor, rather than being forced by the federal government,” said Congressman Rogers. “Employers immediately started filing lawsuits across the country, challenging the mandate, and this bill aligns with protections for those private employers and 84 million employees.”

Last week, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the emergency mandate calling it “fatally flawed” and ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to suspend any implementation or enforcement efforts pending judicial review.