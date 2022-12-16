We saw a some bonus sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky despite an upper level low spinning off to our northwest. The added sun did help to mix the air a bit more, creating some gusty winds. Afternoon highs overachieved into the mid-40s but with the wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour it felt chilly with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. It was a pretty start to Friday despite the cold air.

The upper level low will begin to jog eastward and with “spokes” of energy rotating around it, clouds should fill in across the commonwealth (especially north) rolling into the day on Saturday. With enough lift, a few flurries or a burst of a snow shower can’t be ruled out through Saturday as afternoon highs stay colder into the mid-30s. Add in gusty winds once again and our “feel-like” temperatures will be into the upper teens and low 20s at times as we kick off the weekend.

It looks dry and cold to close out the weekend and to kick off next week a weak area of high pressure builds in behind the departing upper low. Temperatures will remain on the cold side with afternoon highs sticking into the mid-30s, even with a good bit of sun on Sunday. A weak system should slide through early next week but we really shouldn’t see anything more than a few clouds.

The big focus as we welcome winter officially late night week will be a major shift in our weather pattern with the chance for some wintry precipitation and an unseasonably cold blast of Arctic air rolling into the eastern part of the country. Keep in mind we are still several days away but we are fairly confident with the overall scenario late next week. The biggest questions relate to timing of the snow chances and just how cold the air will get.

Based on the latest data, we should see some snow late next Thursday and into Friday and it should be heavy enough to lay down some accumulation. Just how much remains to be seen but whatever is on the ground won’t go anywhere into the holiday weekend as the Arctic blast of cold air follows suit. Temperatures will be a solid 25 to 35 degrees below average, even for late December so we could be looking at teens for highs and lows into the single digits into Christmas weekend…and possibly lower depending on if we have snow on the ground, which typically adds a the cooling effect.

So putting a bow on everything (no pun intended)…some impactful weather looks to head our way late next week and of course based on the timing, this could create some travel issues as many folks head out on Friday for the holiday weekend. In addition to the very cold air, winds will be gusty so we could see wind chills WELL below zero at times so it does appear winter will come roaring in. Those looking for a white Christmas may get their wish, but will also have to deal with the very cold and wintry conditions. Stay tuned.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, a few flurries. Lows in the upper 20s to low-30s.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cold, more flurries. Highs in the upper-30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, cold again. Lows in the low-20s.