After an extended stretch of unseasonably mild air last week followed by some much needed rain to end the weekend and kick off this week, the big story is the much advertised colder air finally arriving across Central and Eastern Kentucky Monday. While the rain slowly ended from northwest to southeast, temperatures were a food solid 20 to even 30 degrees colder Monday afternoon compared to Sunday’s with afternoon highs camping out into the mid-40s in most spots. The rain and chilly air combined to knock some of the leaves off the trees but the fall colors are still booming.

The big story over the next few days will be the potential for a hard freeze across Central and Eastern Kentucky, which will bring the 2023 growing season to a halt. There’s a Freeze Warning out for Central and Western Kentucky into Tuesday morning where temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Eastern Kentucky will initially be spared with some cloudiness lingering there but will clearing skies and chilly air in place, that part of the state should reach the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday morning so a Freeze Watch is out for that time frame.

Halloween will be unseasonably chilly with afternoon highs once again only reaching the mid to upper 40s. A wave of low pressure will spin to the southeast so the wind will pick up late in the day with a few scattered clouds increase. Could a sprinkle or two be possible while trick-or-treaters are out? It’s possible but more importantly temperatures will be dropping into the 30s so you’ll want to dress the kiddos warmly before they hit the streets.

Luckily the shot of chilly air won’t last more than a few days. With high pressure sitting right overhead into the day on Wednesday, that should be our coldest day from start to finish with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs only in the mid-40s despite plenty of sunshine. As the high slides to the east into the ate week, a return flow will slowly kick in allowing temperatures to recover nicely. It will take a few days to really warm things up with highs in the low 50s Thursday before surging into the low 60s heading into upcoming weekend. Stay warm out there!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing out and cold, hard freeze in the Bluegrass. Lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cool, scattered clouds late. Highs in the mid to upper-40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold with a hard freeze. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.