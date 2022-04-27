Clouds slowly increase before our rain chances ramp up into the weekend

After a chilly start to Wednesday, we enjoyed a delightful afternoon with full sunshine and afternoon highs surging into the mid to upper 60s across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the sunshine as it will be a premium in the coming days as we shift into an unsettled weather pattern.

With high clouds and an east wind on Thursday, temperatures will remain pleasant but held in check so expect afternoon highs to back off a few degrees into the low to mid-60s. With a weak boundary stretched out across southwest Kentucky, a few spots down south could make a run at 70 degrees. The good news is that we should be dry from start to finish.

Beginning Friday, moisture will ride up and over a warm front just to our south, bringing a return to a few scattered showers to the area to close out the week. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll be dodging a few showers and even some thunderstorms by Saturday as much of Central and Eastern Kentucky end up in the warmer sector so highs should run into the low and mid-70s.

If there is any good news, it shouldn’t be a complete wash-out with a break in the action expected beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting almost 24 hours into late Monday. Highs will continue to stick in the mid 70s as another wave of energy brings additional rain and storms to the region by next Tuesday. The bottom line…just keep that rain gear close by!

We want to feature your photos on the air so go to our “ABC36 Weather Watchers” page on Facebook and ask to join. Your pictures don’t have to be just related to disruptive weather…we want sunrises, sunsets, clouds, nature shots, etc. Join the fun and you may see your picture on one of our weathercasts on ABC36!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cool. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s..

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy but pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: More clouds, a late shower west. Lows in the upper 40s.