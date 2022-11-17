It was all about location on Thursday relative to conditions and temperatures thanks to some low level clouds linger over the northern half of the commonwealth. For the Bluegrass region and areas along the I-64 corridor, afternoon highs checked up in the low 30s with clouds while Southern Kentucky enjoyed some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. Winds were breezy out of the west and southwest, knocking “feel-like” temps down into the low to mid-20s in Spots. In case you missed it, we had a few bursts of snow showers late Wednesday that was enough to coat the elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

Heading into Friday, a cold front will drop through around daybreak with a few flurries possible before we see hopefully a little more sunshine around the area. The issue is the front will bring additional cold air into the region so afternoon highs will struggle into the mid-30s. Tack on a brisk west wind with gusts around 20 miles per hour or so and wind chills will be down into the low 20s. That’s especially important for round 3 of high school football playoffs Friday evening so dress accordingly if you are heading to a game or going out to kick off the weekend during the evening hours.

This weekend looks sunny but unseasonably cold with afternoon highs a good 20 degrees below average for this time in November. With cold high pressure sitting right overhead, early morning lows will dip down into the teens with afternoon highs struggling into the mid-30s despite all the expected sunshine. The good news is a break is right around the corner.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, a return flow will pick up with highs surging through the 40s and into the low and mid-50s by the holiday. The long term temperatures data for the second half of the holiday weekend looks to bring some slightly cooler air back into the area at this point, but given the current cold pattern, it is something to keep an eye on. As far as precipitation, the models are at opposite ends of the spectrum for Black Friday…with one showing wet weather and the other one totally dry. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, flurries late. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, quite cold. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s.