CDC: Kentucky counties in “High” COVID-19 category down 50% over past week

Fayette County remains in the CDC's highest tier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of counties in Kentucky considered ‘high’ COVID-19 communities fell from 65-to-32 over the past week, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fayette County remains in the CDC’s highest tier. Under the “high” classification, the CDC recommends masking in indoor public places.

Many of the counties in the “high” category are in eastern Kentucky.

The CDC categorizes communities as low, medium and high based on new cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

According to the CDC, people who live in a county with a “low” community level should ensure they’re fully vaccinated and get tested if they exhibit symptoms.

People in the “medium” category should ensure they’re fully vaccinated, get tested if they have symptoms, and talk to a doctor about masking, social distancing and other precautions if they are at high risk.

If you live in a community in the “high” category, it’s recommended you wear a mask in public, be fully vaccinated, get tested if you have symptoms and take additional precautions if you’re at high risk.

The CDC says people with COVID-19 symptoms who have tested positive or have been exposed to someone with the virus should wear a mask in public regardless of the community category.

To view the latest community classification map from the CDC and other coronavirus-related news and statistics for Kentucky, click here.